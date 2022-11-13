Anita M. Ryan

June17, 1938 - Nov. 8, 2022

AUBURN - Anita M. Ryan, 84, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Mrs. Ryan was born in Auburn on June 17, 1938, to the late Francis and Annabelle Sroczyk Brambley.

For over 40 years Anita was employed with various insurance agencies in the area and retired from Cayuga Wright Agency. She was an avid sports fan; Anita loved watching the Buffalo Bills, SU Basketball and NASCAR. Nothing compared to the joy she felt being able to watch her grandchildren play basketball.

Anita is survived by her daughters Cathie (Kevin) Connelly and Sue (Rod Ray) Ryan; grandchildren Jim (Allison) Connelly, Jeff Connelly, Neil (Angelica) Burt and Nathan Burt; great-grandchildren Juliet, Kellan and Haven Connelly and Connor, Chloe, Lucianna and Greysen Burt; sisters Francine Grimsley and Georgia (Dan) Radcliff; sisters-in-law Joan Ryan and Marvel Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Thomas E. Ryan in 2019 and her brothers-in-law, Dan Ryan, Edward Ryan and Ray Dudley.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Donations in Anita's name may be made to Finger Lakes Center for Living, Attn: Activities Dept., 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.