Ann (Annabelle) Robbins Bryant

Always referring to her parents as gypsies, her childhood was marked by frequent moves to different farms in and around Cayuga County. She attended schools in King Ferry, Venice Center, Seneca Falls, and Port Byron. It was important to Ann to provide a stable home for her family and she resided on Owasco Road for nearly 60 years. In retirement, she and her husband moved to Franklin Street Road, and for the past year resided at the Village at Auburn Grove. Ann was previously married to Thomas Molloy and Vincent Savarese. While neither of these marriages endured, Ann was always grateful for her in-laws from both families, many of whom she remained close with over the years. Her third marriage was to Richard C. Bryant. They were completely devoted to one another and were married for 36 years.