A committal service for Ann Bryant will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 6632 NY-96A, Romulus, NY. Those wishing to join the procession to the cemetery may meet at 2:30 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn. Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 85 North St. Auburn, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friends and family will gather for a reception immediately after Mass, at Springside Inn, 6141 West Lake Road, Auburn.