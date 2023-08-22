July 31, 1961 - Aug. 16, 2023

AUBURN - Ann Elizabeth Bobinis, of Auburn NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at her home in Johnson City NY. Ann was born July 31, 1961 in Saratoga Springs New York, and grew up in Auburn NY. She was the daughter of Joseph P. and Jayne B. Bobinis, who both pre-deceased her.

Surviving are her brother, Joseph S Bobinis; sister-in-law, Pamela Millus-Bobinis; sister, Cindy Pierce; brother in law, Ralph Pierce; and her two nieces, Ivana and Krysha Pierce. Also surviving are numerous cousins from Pottsville PA. and Saratoga Springs NY.

Ann Graduated from Auburn High class of 1979 and Arizona State University in 1983 with a degree in English Literature. After graduation she moved back to Upstate NY to be close to Friends and Family. She held numerous positions in the hospitality industry in Upstate NY and Northern PA.

Ann was a carefree spirit who derived meaning from family and close friends. She was an avid reader and fanatic football fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Arrangements will be privately held.