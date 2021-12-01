Ann Johnson

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX - Ann Johnson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Grand Prairie, TX, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. A promise kept by her daughter, Vicky, to die at home and not in a nursing home or hospital.

Ann graduated from King Ferry High School 1949, her Bachelor's from University of NY at Buffalo in 1952 and went on to complete a Master's Degree. She taught every grade at King Ferry School before moving herself and three daughters to Albany in 1964. Ann then worked at Schalmont School as a reading specialist and then later gave 30+ years at New York State Education Dept. in Curriculum Dept. writing curriculum for NYS School.

Ann had a great imagination and could make things happen and she used to say "If there's a Wilbur, There's a way”. As a member of the American Defender of Bataan and Corregidor/Memorial Society it held a special place in her heart because her brother Charles and husband Erwin survived the death march. Ann loved studying American and world history. She also enjoyed garden, broadway shows, Saratoga Race Track, classical music and could fix a sink, change oil in car, design her apartments she rented out and perform all maintenance required!!

Ann spent much time in her life traveling, trying new foods, and having the best drink pairings everywhere she went. Whether it was to the Bahamas or Alaska on a cruise, to Japan as a guest of the Emperor, or all over the United States for ADBC conventions and Mukden family reunions, Ann was always on the go with her husband Erwin. A world traveler, she was, and could make a friend any place she went near or far and make them feel at home. From the time she was 80 until her late husband, Erwin R. Johnson died, when she was 85, he was her favorite travel partner. Together they watched the ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve from close-up special seating, travelled to Niagara Falls, went all across the country, and to one of their favorite restaurants ACME where Erwin got down on one knee to propose when he was 89 and Ann was 79. Their love was one of fairytales and the happiest five years Ann's life, she would say.

Ann Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her sisters and her husband. She is survived by her three daughters: Connie and her husband Tom Triscari, of Troy, NY, Lori Hammet of Mansfield, TX, and Vicky Ebersold-Bowen of Grand Prairie, TX.

The visitation will be held at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Funeral service at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the funeral home and the committal will follow at West Genoa Cemetery in King Ferry.