Ann Louise Hicks

Feb. 19, 1938 - Jan. 25, 2023

AUBURN — Ann Louise Hicks entered eternal rest on Jan. 25, 2023, after a long illness. She was born Feb. 19, 1938 to Armand E. Doin, and Catherine Bulmer Doin in Troy, NY. Ann grew up in Averill Park and was a graduate of Averill Park High School.

She was previously married to Frederick Z. Rescott with whom she had five children. She later became the wife of E. Perry Hicks and moved with their family to Auburn, NY in 1970.

Ann was a happy woman whom everyone loved. In her early years, she helped her mother and father at their family farm on Thais Road. After moving to Auburn, Ann held various jobs including work at the Chad Agency, BOCES and volunteering for Special Olympics.

Ann's love for animals became an outlet for her, her friends, and family by breeding pedigree German Shepherds and Toy Poodles. She excelled in their care and had a great following for her dogs. Her love for family, baking, walking and reading were her passions.

Ann is survived by her children: Lee Ann Pierson, Denise (Gary) Rotella, Brenda Rescott, Frederick (Dina) Rescott, and Kenneth (Dale) Rescott; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and her longtime companion, Charles Murray, of Jordan, NY. She is also survived by five sisters: Catherine E. Bradley, Doreen (Joseph) Schultz, Donna Louise Doin, Dolores Ann Meissner; and brother, Donald G. Doin.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Perry, brother, Armand E. Doin and grandson, Christopher Rescott.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. There will be a future memorial in her honor at a later date in Averill Park, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to either the Alzheimer's Assoc. or the Special Olympics.