Ann M. Currie

April 19, 1951 - June 8, 2022

LANSING — Ann M. Currie, 71, of Lansing, passed away on June 8, 2022 at home. Born April 19, 1951 in Bradford Co., PA, she was a daughter of the late Sterling and Jane (Whitbeck) Tompkins.

A lifelong area resident, she had worked as a delivery driver for UPS in Ithaca. She enjoyed mowing her yards, tending flowers, and loved wolves.

Ann is survived by her children: Royce Currie II, of Lansing, and Jane Elser (David "Spike"), of Genoa; her sister, Mazie Wheeler, of N. Lansing; grandchildren: Jessica Currie (Nate Hildreth), T.J. Myers (Dani), and Curtis Myers; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, John and Mike Tompkins and sister, Mary Ellen Ashford.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa, with interment to follow at East Venice Rural Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. preceding the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.