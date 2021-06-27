Ann R. 'Becky' Denton

July 11, 1967 - June 24, 2021

VENICE - Ann R. "Becky" Denton, born July 11, 1967 in Williamsport, PA. went home to be with our Lord on June 24, 2021 at home with her husband at her side.

Becky loved and served Jesus. She was a member of the Scipio Community Church, taught Sunday School, served as pianist, and hosted ladies of the church for Bible study. She volunteered for the Moravia Red Cross Blood Drive.

Becky is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Edward; three daughters, Michelle (Dennis) Nardi, Diana Denton, Susan (Brendan) Chandler; son David Denton, (fiance Megan Reynolds); brother Gary (Wendy) Mutchler; sisters Karen (Gary) Steffen, and Janet (Jon) Bratt; brother-in-law Perry (Andrea) Denton; mother-in-law Genevieve Denton; five nieces; and two nephews. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Ethel Mutchler and father-in-law Edward Denton, Sr.

Calling hours will be held at Scipio Community Church, 3434 NY Route 34, Scipio Center, NY on June 30, 2021 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM with a memorial service immediately following at 6:00 PM. Services will be live streamed at www.scipiochurch.com via Facebook and YouTube.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Samaritan's Purse, Long Hill Fire Department, Scipio Community Church, Southern Cayuga Ambulance, Strong Memorial Hospital or give a pint of blood in her honor.