Ann R. (Ryan) Onori

AUBURN — Ann R. (Ryan) Onori, 83, of Auburn passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2023, at The Commons on St. Anthony, with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Wallace) Ryan and had been a lifelong resident. Ann was a graduate of Auburn Central High, Class of 1956.

Ann was a very devout Catholic, longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church, where she was active in various capacities.

She retired as bank manager from the Bank of Auburn after more than 25 years of service. Ann was an avid golfer and was a member of Highland Park Golf Course for many years. She enjoyed traveling, especially the several trips to Hawaii and the many summers spent on Owasco Lake at "Camp." Ann was the most happy, during the times she spent with her family and especially the many special memories shared with her beloved grandchildren, these she cherished the most.

She is survived by her loving five children, sons: John J. (Constance) Onori, of Chicago, and Edward F. (Tanya) Onori, of Auburn; daughters: Linda Buckley, Susan DeBagio, and Sharon (Steve) Franchina, all of Auburn; nine grandchildren: E.J. (Jacquline) Onori, Megan (Cody Dunn) Buckley, Felicia (Derrick) Rocker, Brandon (Sherry) DeBagio, Bobby Buckley (Alysha Bachman), Stefanie DeBagio, Trevor Onori (Sneha Joseph), Lindsey Ineich (Joseph), and Abby Franchina; eight great-grandchildren: Oliver and Jack Rocker, Tucker and Cora Dunn, Emilia and Macy DeBagio, Dominic Onori, and Ryan Buckley; four siblings: Patrick (Carroll) Ryan, Martin Ryan (Lois Hole), Jane (Greg) Van Scoy, Barbara Yarema; sister-in-law, Marian Oropallo; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, John in 2019, in-laws, James and Margaret Onori, and brothers-in-law: Boris Yarema and Mike Oropallo.

Calling hours are this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. until noon with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:15 p.m., all inside of Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church.

A special thank you to the very caring and compassionate staff on the second floor at The Commons, for the love they showed Ann during her stay.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.