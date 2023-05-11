Ann Rainey (Morse) Peck

April 19, 1934 - May 6, 2023

AUBURN — Ann Rainey (Morse) Peck, born April 19, 1934 in Sidney Center, NY to Hugh Benedict and Dorothy Aldine (Burch) Morse, died May 6, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, NY.

She is survived by her children: Kimberly (Paul) Dungey, Darryl (Danielle Doss) Peck, and Caryl Peck and his wife Nataliia; grandchildren: Heather Dungey, Jason Dungey (Aubrey) Reynolds, Corbin Peck, Rhea (Pat) Stotler, Ryan (Jennifer) Peck, Allison Peck, Kesley Peck, Oksana Peck, Kateryna Peck, Violet Wilday, Gabriel Wilday and Abigail Wilday; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Elna Hinkley, of Roxbury, NY.

She first worked as a telephone operator in Sidney, NY, using the switchboard during her courtship with Daryl "Bud" Peck, who was stationed in the Army in California. When questioned about the honesty of not paying for the weekly long distance calls, she said, "but he was in the service!"

They married July 11, 1953, and later settled in Auburn, where they raised their family. Ann worked as a customer service representative for numerous area businesses including General Electric, TRW, and General Products.

Ann was active in her church and in the Walk to Emmaus Retreat community. She frequently ended phone calls saying, "I love you; God loves you more!"

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Robert, Philip, Hugh and Dean.

The forced 7 month COVID pandemic separation while she was in the nursing home was extraordinarily difficult for the couple before Bud's death in October 2020. They had celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at a window visit. The family appreciates the staff members at The Commons who gave Ann fond care.

In retirement Ann and Bud moved to Waxhaw, NC as volunteers for JAARS, Inc. to support Bible translators and other missionaries. They enjoyed camping and trips to Ireland and the Holy Land, and eventually visited all 48 contiguous states except North Dakota. They returned to Auburn in 2018 to be closer to family as their health declined.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held at 1 p.m. May 13, 2023 at the Half Acre Union Church. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Half Acre Union Church, 1768 West Genesee St., Auburn, NY, or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY. Interment will be at the New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes, formerly known as Sampson Veterans Memorial Park, at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.