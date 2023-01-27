Ann S. Holmes

WEEDSPORT — Ann S. Holmes, 81, of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Carthage, daughter of the late William Reynolds, and Shirley (Brockway) Reynolds. Prior to retirement she was employed as a healthcare worker for Cayuga County. She enjoyed reading, crafting, shopping and spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Holmes Sr., son-in-law, Mike Lloyd.

Survived by her children: Julie (Skip) Crowell, of Baldwinsville, Lisa Lloyd, of Cato, Donald (Bev) Holmes, of Cato, and Kent (Annette) Holmes, of KY; brother, Thomas (Faye) Reynolds, of Moravia; sister, Virginia (Nicholas) Basile, of Weedsport; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three more great/great-great-grandchildren expected in 2023; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. For those wishing to make contributions in Ann's name may do so to Aurora of CNY, 1065 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203, or CenterWell Home Health, 425 Grant Avenue, Auburn, NY 13021. www.catoredcreek.com