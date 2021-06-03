Ann V. Martens

May 13, 1933 - June 1, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Ann V. Martens passed away on June 1, 2021.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

A mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport with Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport.

In memory of Ann, donations may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South Street, Weedsport, NY 13166.

Ann was born May 13, 1933, daughter of Ralph and Viola Vreeland, of Montezuma, NY. Ann was a 1951 graduate of Port Byron Central School. Widow of Lucien J. Martens. Ann was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport, NY.