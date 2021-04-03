Anna (Carmella) Sperduti

Anna (Caramella) Sperduti

AUBURN — Anna (Caramella) Sperduti, 90, formerly of Arch Street, Auburn, NY, passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Mrs. Sperduti was the daughter of the late Baldassare and Anna (D'Alberto) Caramella. She was the widow of the late Bernard V. Sperduti who passed away in 2008.

Anna was first and foremost a perfect mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was always her first priority. Early in her life, she had the honor of being a respected legal secretary to a Judge serving on the New York Supreme Court. She also worked in the same capacity for several local attorneys. In later years, she worked for and retired from the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

Mrs. Sperduti is survived by her four sons: David (Cathy) Sperduti and Bernard "Jerry" Sperduti, both of Auburn, Joseph (JoAnn) Sperduti, of Endwell, NY and John (Edward) Sperduti, of Binghamton, NY; her grandchildren: Jessica (Matt) Hynek and her sister, Amanda Sperduti (their mother, Gretchen Sperduti); further survived by her grandchildren: Michael (Rachel) Sperduti, Anna (Michael) Reiff and Benjamin Sperduti; and five great-grandchildren: Cooper, Natalie, Jack, Emily and Claire.