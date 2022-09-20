Anna Elice

March 7, 1928 - Sept. 17, 2022

Anna Elice, 94, left this world peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

She was born on March 7, 1928 in Auburn, NY to Vincenza DiGiamo Greco and Carmine Greco. Anna was a graduate of West High School.

She was a hard worker all her life having worked at Columbian Rope Plant, Dunn & McCarthy Division of Enna Jettick Shoes, GE, and retired from Welch Allyn.

Anna was also a beloved lunch lady at Genesee Street School, and a partner in GEM Car Wash, a family-owned business.

Anna was lovingly known as "Aunt Annie" to her many nieces and nephews. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent baker of cookies, pies, cakes and Italian pastries. She cooked so many delicious Italian meals which included her traditional homemade macaroni dinner every Sunday for family. She was a fantastic mentor at teaching her precious Italian cooking techniques and enjoyed shopping.

Anna was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John Elice; her sister, Yolanda Greco; her infant brother, Gaetano; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Genevieve Greco, and Thomas and Ruth Greco.

Anna is survived by her sister, Ida (Joseph) Slaski; her daughters: Mariann (Donald) Sharra, Joanne Sherwood (Paul Kosinski); and her son, John (Carolynn) Elice; grandchildren: Donald "DJ" Sharra, Mindy Ianiri, Tiffany Ann (Clay) Clute, Leah (Brandon) Cook, John Joseph "Jay" Elice; her great-grandchildren: Michael and Mason Ianiri, Madeline and Lucas Sharra, McKenna Grace, Adeline Elice, and Hannah Marie Clute (named after her Grandma Anna); sister-in-law, Mary Ciampaglia; brother-in-law, Henry Elice; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her life will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian burial for family and friends, this Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A private visitation for immediate family only, will be held prior to the Mass in the Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Special thanks to the staff, "Ma's second Family," at Loretto Nursing Home for their outstanding care.