Anna M. Mawson

WEEDSPORT — Anna M. Mawson, 85, of Liberty Street, Weedsport went peacefully into Heaven Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital, with her children by her side. Born in Auburn to the late Walter and Lilly Mae Devoe Janes, Anna worked in Auburn's Dunn and McCarthy Shoe Factory. She enjoyed bingo, bowling at Rainbow Lanes, crossword puzzles, dancing and listening to her favorite entertainer, Elvis Presley. Anna never complained, always smiled and loved being with her family.

She is survived by five daughters: Debra Stairs (Mark), of N. Syracuse, Anne Richards (Wayne), of Texas, Patricia Chilson (Richard), of Port Byron, Elizabeth Beaulieu (Raymond), of Solvay and Marjorie Lasher, of Weedsport; two sons: James Hanna (Yvonne), of Weedsport and David Hanna (Gerry), of Liverpool; sisters: Ruth, Sylvian, Mary and Marion; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased her first husband, Edward W. Hanna and second husband, William Mawson; three brothers, Albert, Arthur and Walter; and a sister, Helen Scott.