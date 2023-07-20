Anna Mae Rice

AUBURN — Anna Mae Rice, 98, formerly of Adams Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023 at Finger Lakes Center For Living. She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (Evans) Rice.

Anna Mae worked at Dunn & McCarthy as a bookkeeper. She had a love for animals, always taking in strays and leaving bowls of food for them.

She is survived by her three great-nephews: Jason (Melissa), Richard (Stacey) and Jeffrey (Candace) Goodell; and a niece, Nancy Woolridge. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Rice and a niece, Darlene Smith.

A graveside committal will take place July 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.