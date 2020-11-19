 Skip to main content
AUBURN — Anna Namisnak, 88, of Auburn, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Namisnak was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Kyrtak. She was a former employee of Stott & Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Edward P. Namisnak; her children, her son, Peter J. (Kathryn) Namisnak, of Farmington, daughter, Stephanie Namisnak, of Webster, and son, Gregg A. (Lauri) Namisnak, of Penfield and her grandchildren, Jonathan and Mary Namisnak. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Kyrtak.

Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

