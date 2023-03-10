Anna S. (Berger) Galbally

AUBURN — Anna S. (Berger) Galbally, 53, of Auburn, passed away at her home, early Thursday morning, March 9, 2023.

She was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Sonja Berger.

Anna previously worked at Auburn Memorial Hospital for several years in the PAL Unit. She was an avid animal lover, having owned and operated her own business in Weedsport, Anna's Arc Grooming.

Anna enjoyed gardening, and planting several types of vegetables. She loved being outdoors and thoroughly enjoyed taking in the sun, as much as she could. She she cherished her family and friends and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her best friend and husband, Walter "Doc" Galbally, of Auburn; four children: Vince (Sabrina) Billotto and Mark and Emily Galbally Mikel (Mark) Muhleisen; three grandchildren: Cecelia, Irelynn, Link; sister-in-law, Brenda (Paul) Kelly; nephew, John; niece, Stephanie; dear friends: Kim DeMaio and Dot Bisesi; as well as her canine friends: Bonnie and Clyde.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by two brothers: Max and Joe Berger.

Calling hours will be held this Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. with services to immediately follow all inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers please consider any donations made in her memory to the SPCA.