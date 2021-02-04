Anne G. Green

Sept. 27, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2021

GLENMONT — Anne Ganey Green, 83, of Glenmont, died suddenly on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with her husband at her side. Born Sept. 27, 1937, in Auburn, NY, she was the daughter of Aida and William Ganey.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, John (Jack) Green. They have five children: Ken (Michelle), Tom (Kristin), Betsy Lauber (Erick), Julie Martin (David), and Katie Rickert (Gerald Pete) and 13 grandchildren: Jennifer, Kyle, Ryan, Sara, Katie, and Patrick Green; Casey, Jesse and Emily Lauber; Kaitlyn and Jon Martin; Kaylee and Timmy Rickert. They have four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, William Ganey, of Syracuse. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Margaret.

Anne was passionate about books, about seeing her children and grandchildren, and she loved to play bridge. She also enjoyed going out to dinner with her husband, she loved her desserts, especially ice cream. She was quiet but had a good sense of humor. Anne was a member of St. Matthew's Church.