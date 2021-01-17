Anne L. Comstock

AUBURN - Anne L. Comstock, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Auburn. Born in Marcellus, daughter of Mary and Thomas Lennon, Anne had resided in the Jordan-Elbridge area since 1949.

She worked at Robert Hall Cloths, Auburn for many years. After they closed she was manager of the New York Shop for 13 years. Anne was a very active member of the Valentine Meyer American Legion Post 317 Auxiliary in Skaneateles Falls. She was also involved with TOPS support Group #503 Elbridge and she volunteered at the WCS Thrift Shop.

Anne was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Jordan. Her husband, Floyd, passed away in 1993.

Surviving are two daughters, Geralyn Gallow of NC and Marlene Comstock of Scipio Center; four grandchildren, Jennifer Reiner, Michael and Joseph Gallow, Steven Mosher; seven great-grandsons, Brayden, Kolby, Preston, Edwin, Noah, Tommy and Jason.

Private services with the Rev. John DeLorenzo officiating will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. Elbridge. (Zoom viewers should contact Marlene). Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan.

The family would like to thank the staff that cared for Anne while she was at the Commons. A special Thank You to the 3rd floor present and past staff. Your caring touch meant so much to her and the family. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com