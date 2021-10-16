Anne M. Bassett

Oct. 1, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2021

GENOA — Anne M. Bassett, 78, of Genoa passed away on Oct. 13, 2021 in Auburn. Born Oct. 1, 1943 in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Josephine (McGraw) Bosworth. A longtime area resident, she was a school bus driver for Southern Cayuga Central School for 27 years and a member of the North Lansing Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid card player and enjoyed Sudoku.

Anne is survived by her husband, Rodney E. Bassett; her children, Kevin Bassett (Mary Lou), of Genoa, Diane Kulas (Kevin Maxson), of Moravia, and Patty Bassett, of Dryden; her grandchildren: LeAnne Swan (Scott), Austin Kulas, Bethany Kulas, Brittany Kulas, Brandon Fairbanks (Taylor), and Tyler Bassett; her brother, Bruce Bosworth (Joann), of Montverde, FL; a special cousin, Donel Day (Lynne); and a very large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Fairbanks.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Rt. 90, Genoa. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local emergency service.