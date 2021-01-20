Anne M. Thompson (nee Whildin)

March 10, 1928 - Jan. 16, 2021

BELLMAWR, NJ — Anne M. Thompson (nee Whildin), died on Jan. 16, 2021, of Bellmawr, NJ, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Carl L. Thompson. Devoted mother of Carol Anne Anderson (the late John P. Anderson), Bruce Thompson (Linda), and the late Herbert A. Thompson. Loving grandmother of Heather Green (Jeffrey), her special Angel, Marti Ramos (Wilfredo), Kelly Palmer (Gregory), Annemarie Woodward (Eric), Megan Mills (Tyler), Mark Thompson, and Jeff Thompson and great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Herbert Whildin and the late Maurice "Sonny" Whildin, Jr. and Edward "Dorry" Whildin.

Anne retired from Sears and Roebuck after more than 30 years of service. She was a volunteer at the Marlton office of the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association for over 20 years. She loved traveling, golfing, and dancing with her husband, Carl. Most of all, Anne loved her family and friends.

There will be a viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede, NJ. Graveside service to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to Alzheimer's Association or American Diabetes Association. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.