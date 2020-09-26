Anne 'Nancy' B. Delaney

Nancy was born in Auburn on Aug. 21, 1939, to the late Arlene and Francis Cunningham. She graduated from Union Springs High School. While employed at General Electric in Syracuse, she met her husband, David. Nancy was then employed as a secretary for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office from the years 1974-1980. In 1980, she became the Chief Clerk for the Cayuga County Family Courthouse until she retired in 2002. Nancy is most known for her love of horses and was still riding up until the end of her life. She enjoyed traveling between the two places that she considered home — North Carolina and New York — where she made many friends and memories along the way. She was always 'on the go' and her great-grandchildren also kept her quite busy.