Anne R. Kustyn
AUBURN - Anne R. Kustyn, 91, formerly of Fitch Ave., Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning May 12, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Antonio and Angela (Mancini) Vinieri.
Anne worked for several years for Nationwide Insurance in Syracuse and later would work for more than 40 years in Auburn Enlarged City School District, as a teachers aide and cafeteria assistant, mostly in East Middle School. She was a very devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church, where she was active in numerous church activities and events.
Anne cherished the many trips to Europe she was fortunate to make, including Italy, Germany and Sweden. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially her famous Italian cookies which she prepared for numerous special events. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter Mariangela (John) Capozzi of Rochester, son William (Lisa) Kustyn of Camillus; three beloved grandchildren, Christopher Capozzi, Lily and Noah Kustyn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins both here and in Italy.
In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, William, and a twin daughter Christina Marie in 1963.
Calling hours for family and friends is this Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
Anne's Mass of Christian burial, will be celebrated this Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, with the Rev. Justin Miller as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Rochester Presbyterian Nursing Home, 256 Thurston Road, Rochester, NY 14619.