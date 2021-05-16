Anne R. Kustyn

AUBURN - Anne R. Kustyn, 91, formerly of Fitch Ave., Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning May 12, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Antonio and Angela (Mancini) Vinieri.

Anne worked for several years for Nationwide Insurance in Syracuse and later would work for more than 40 years in Auburn Enlarged City School District, as a teachers aide and cafeteria assistant, mostly in East Middle School. She was a very devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church, where she was active in numerous church activities and events.

Anne cherished the many trips to Europe she was fortunate to make, including Italy, Germany and Sweden. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially her famous Italian cookies which she prepared for numerous special events. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter Mariangela (John) Capozzi of Rochester, son William (Lisa) Kustyn of Camillus; three beloved grandchildren, Christopher Capozzi, Lily and Noah Kustyn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins both here and in Italy.