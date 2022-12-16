Anne Toles

June 29, 1955 - Dec. 13, 2022

AUBURN — Anne Toles of Auburn, NY passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 13, 2022. Anne was a resident of Auburn, NY and had also lived in Los Angeles and San Diego. She was born on June 29, 1955 to the late Fred and Mary MacDonald. She graduated from Auburn High School and Cayuga Community College to become a Registered Nurse. She formerly worked at Mercy Rehab, Auburn Memorial Hospital and Los Angeles Children's Hospital.

Anne was a free spirit who loved writing, music, playing harmonica, animals, nature, and spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four siblings: Peter MacDonald (Andrea, predeceased), William "Frog" MacDonald (Deborah), Andrew "Duck" MacDonald (Nancy), and Martha Kingsley (Tom); nieces and nephews; her daughter, Tiffanie Clark; son-in-law, Darryl Clark; and grandchildren: Darius Jennings and Tyrel Clark. In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Toles.

Anne will be remembered for her outspokenness, her caring heart and willingness to help others no matter what she had in any way that she could.

A private honoring of Anne will be held at home for family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.