Annette F. Dziuba

AUBURN - Annette F. Dziuba, of Boyle Center Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully at Auburn Community Hospital on August 29, 2022; at the age of 73. Born in Auburn NY, daughter of Owen and Dorothy Curtiss Gilmore.

Annette was raised in Port Byron and graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1967. She went on to receive an Associate degree in Accounting from Cayuga Community College in 1993.

She is survived by one son Dale Dziuba of Union Springs; one daughter Valerie (James) Groom of Niles; two grandsons, Stephen Komoroski and Michael Mather; two granddaughters, Vennessa Groom and Rebecca Groom; brothers Joel (Linda) Gilmore and John Gilmore; two great-grandsons, Wyatt Cannizzo Groom and James Groom II; several nieces, nephews and cousins

She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy Curtiss Gilmore on October 10, 1968; and Owen Wright Gilmore on June 25, 1988; her husband, David S. Dziuba on May 18,1994; a brother Frank Gilmore; sister Audrey Blass; nephew Jeremy Blass and one grandson, Michael Douglas Komoroski.

Annette loved spending time with her family, doing plastic canvas crafts and word puzzle books.

A graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Union Springs on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Donations in Annette's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.