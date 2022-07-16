 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annette Marie Trapp

Annette Marie Trapp

AUBURN — Annette Marie Trapp, 60, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Viola Pelo Sherman. She was a kind, independent, strong and caring person. She loved her grandchildren to the moon.

She is survived by, husband, James J. Trapp; children: Mary Viola Keith, Crystal Merritt, Joanne Mumford, Benjamin Boyce; 13 grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

