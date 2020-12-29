Annette Scesa

June 5, 1932 - Dec. 21, 2020

WEEDSPORT — Annette Scesa, 88, of Weedsport, formally of Goshen, NY went peacefully to rest Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, NY. Annette was born June 5, 1932 and grew up in Queens, NY; the daughter of the late Michael Falina and the late Agatha Canetti Falina Cizek.

She is survived by her sons: James Scesa and wife, Theresa, of Lewes, DE, Paul Scesa, of Weedsport, and John Scesa and wife, Michele, of Wallkill; daughter, Cathleen Scesa Yorio and husband, Frank, of Weedsport; brothers: Michael Falina, Jr. and Frank Cizek; sister, Mary Cizek McCaw; grandchildren: Bret Scesa (Dana), James Scesa, III (Danielle), Michael Scesa (Kristen), F. Paul Yorio, III, Joseph Yorio (Lexi), Victoria Scesa, Paul Scesa, Jr. (Clara), Christopher Scesa, Trevor Scesa; eight great-grandchildren: Ethan, Noah, and Kyle Scesa; Cameron and Gianna Scesa; Michael and Alexa Scesa and Safina Scesa-Rabinovich; and many nieces; nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Agatha and Michael and her husband, James Scott Scesa, Sr.