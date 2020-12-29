Annette Scesa
June 5, 1932 - Dec. 21, 2020
WEEDSPORT — Annette Scesa, 88, of Weedsport, formally of Goshen, NY went peacefully to rest Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, NY. Annette was born June 5, 1932 and grew up in Queens, NY; the daughter of the late Michael Falina and the late Agatha Canetti Falina Cizek.
She is survived by her sons: James Scesa and wife, Theresa, of Lewes, DE, Paul Scesa, of Weedsport, and John Scesa and wife, Michele, of Wallkill; daughter, Cathleen Scesa Yorio and husband, Frank, of Weedsport; brothers: Michael Falina, Jr. and Frank Cizek; sister, Mary Cizek McCaw; grandchildren: Bret Scesa (Dana), James Scesa, III (Danielle), Michael Scesa (Kristen), F. Paul Yorio, III, Joseph Yorio (Lexi), Victoria Scesa, Paul Scesa, Jr. (Clara), Christopher Scesa, Trevor Scesa; eight great-grandchildren: Ethan, Noah, and Kyle Scesa; Cameron and Gianna Scesa; Michael and Alexa Scesa and Safina Scesa-Rabinovich; and many nieces; nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Agatha and Michael and her husband, James Scott Scesa, Sr.
Annette was very active with her church, St John's in Goshen, organizing religious education classes (CCD), working with young people through Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) and helping young adults preparing for marriage through Pre-Cana classes. Annette retired as a service coordinator during which time she served social, emotional and educational needs of disabled individuals.
There will be a private family viewing on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.
Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Annette's name to the National Shrine of St. Jude's Claretian Missionaries, 205 W. Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60680 www.shrineofstjude.org
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com