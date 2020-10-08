Annie Laurie (Page) Nolan

Annie Laurie was the fifth child in a family of eight children. They had a busy and colorful childhood on the farm in Callahan. She spoke fondly of her mom and dad, working in the many family businesses, and helping to raise her younger siblings. She left to attend Florida State University. Ann's sense of adventure would lead her to National Airlines and New York City, where she traveled and worked as a flight attendant on the Havana, Cuba route. In New York she met her future husband, Peter J. Nolan, at the ice rink in Central Park. They were married and shared a wonderful life together for 60 years raising their five children in Auburn and Albany, NY.