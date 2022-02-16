Anthony DeChick

AUBURN — Anthony DeChick, 80, of Auburn, passed away early Sunday morning Feb. 13, 2022 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

He was lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Ciampi) DeChick. Tony attended St. Mary's School and started working at Alco at an early age.

He spent many years working as a skilled paver for Spano Paving. Tony's quick wit, infectious smile and charismatic personality will forever be missed by his family, friends and especially the staff and friends he made while residing at The Commons. He was known as "The Mayor" of the 6th floor, a position that probably will never be filled quite the same!

He is survived by his children: Mark (Elissa) DeChick, Tina DeChick (Brian), Tammi (Nathan) Peone; stepchildren: Greg (Maria) Mazzeo, Catrina Mazzeo, Alleyne (Pete) Clark; grandchildren: Zaccarie Peone, Marissa Plaster, Marina and Alena DeChick, Amber and Daniella Mazzeo, Madyson and Michael Clark; a beloved sister, Rosalie Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by a sister, Dolores Vivenzio, and two brothers, Richard and Lenny DeChick.

There are no calling hours or services as were Tony's wishes.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.