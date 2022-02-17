Anthony Francis Nunnari

July 9, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2022

AUBURN — Anthony Francis Nunnari, 81, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 after a long and hard-fought battle with dementia.

He was born in Auburn on July 9, 1940, the only son of the late Fortunato and Antonette Nunnari (Buttaro). Anthony was a member of the first class of Mount Carmel High School and graduated in 1958 from West High after excelling for three years on the football team (#44) where he was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

After graduating high school, Anthony enlisted in the US Army where he served honorably at Fort Mead, MD until 1960. Upon his discharge, he worked for three years in the Emergency Room of Auburn Memorial Hospital. Anthony then entered the US Postal Service in 1963, where he spent the next 39 years of his career serving in multiple post offices, advancing and leading window services.

Anthony was a passionate man with many interests, among them football, chess, old black and white movies, Oriental culture, authentic Italian food, his beloved Jaguar car, a well-crafted Manhattan, and billiards, having played in a pool league for several years.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife and companion of 41 years, Judy (Noga) Nunnari; his step-daughter, Michelle Fellows Conn (Donal), of Saratoga Springs, NY; step-grandsons: Parker Fellows, Declan Conn and Ethan Conn; and several cousins including: Thomas Lombardo, whom he viewed as a brother. He was predeceased by his parents, his aunt and uncle, Mae and Joseph Nunnari, and his beloved cousin, Paula Lombardo Gallaro.

Calling hours will be this Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 10 until 11:30 a.m., with a service to directly follow, all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Entombment will be at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Auburn, where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, Anthony's family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Central New York, PO Box 12226, Syracuse,NY 13218, or you can donate, via email on Anthony's tribute page at: http://act.alz.org/goto/AnthonyNunnari.