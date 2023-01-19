Anthony J. Recckio III

July 18, 1980 – Jan. 10, 2023

MONTEZUMA — Anthony J. Recckio III "A.J.," of Montezuma, NY, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center following a lengthily illness, his parents by his side, he went to be with his family that passed before him.

Those that knew him can already imagine the hunting and fishing stories he had to tell.

A.J. was a heavy equipment operator, welder and CDL driver for the City of Syracuse.

He is survived by his parents, Tony and Veronica (Pidlypchak) Recckio; brothers: Ron (Bre) Recckio, of AZ and Neal (Jess) Recckio, of Sennett; his nephews: Liam and Owen Recckio; and niece, Gianna Recckio. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles: Chick Pidlypchak, Mike (Irene) Pidlypchak, Chris (Michele) Pidlypchak, Nick (Deb) Pidlypchak, Elsie Pidlypchak, and Rick (Coral) Recckio; his special cousin, Michael Pidlypchak; and his Godparents, Rick Recckio and Julie Lupo.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Tony and Mary Recckio, Joseph and Anna Pidlypchak, his uncles: Steve and George Pidlypchak, and his cousin, Nicholas Pidlypchak.

Honoring his wishes there are no calling hours. Services and burial will be private.

"He is now pain free and at peace."

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.