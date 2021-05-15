Anthony Joseph Borza, Sr.

Born and raised in Auburn, NY, Tony graduated from West Middle School and went on to put himself through college earning his Teaching Degree. He eventually retired from Auburn Correctional Facility where he was a teacher of carpentry, a talent he generously shared with many. Tony was also a member of many agencies in the Auburn area: Secretary of National Carpenter's Union; financial advisor of Msgr. Gabbani Italian Club and also assisting in their scholarship program; member of the Knights of Columbus; member of the Elks Club; member of the Melrose Seniors Club; member of the Friday Morning Recycled Seniors Breakfast Group; member of St. Mary's Church and also volunteering for their pasta dinner nights and bingo club; and, a volunteer at Calvary Food Pantry.