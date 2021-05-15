Anthony Joseph Borza, Sr.
April 6, 1941 - May 8, 2021
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL — It is with peace we share that Anthony Joseph Borza, Sr. (Tony) joined the Lord on May 8, 2021. He was the son of John Borza, Sr. and Joanne Burgio-Borza.
Born and raised in Auburn, NY, Tony graduated from West Middle School and went on to put himself through college earning his Teaching Degree. He eventually retired from Auburn Correctional Facility where he was a teacher of carpentry, a talent he generously shared with many. Tony was also a member of many agencies in the Auburn area: Secretary of National Carpenter's Union; financial advisor of Msgr. Gabbani Italian Club and also assisting in their scholarship program; member of the Knights of Columbus; member of the Elks Club; member of the Melrose Seniors Club; member of the Friday Morning Recycled Seniors Breakfast Group; member of St. Mary's Church and also volunteering for their pasta dinner nights and bingo club; and, a volunteer at Calvary Food Pantry.
Tony was a truly gifted carpenter and was proud to have learned the trade from his father and Uncle Joe while growing up. His gift of working with his hands was shared with many as he was always repairing, renovating and rebuilding projects for friends, family and his beloved Auburn community. He took pleasure in sharing and teaching his craft to others.
Tony is lovingly remembered by Jean Tradition, his partner and best friend of 31 years; by his children: Anthony Borza, Jr. and his wife, Cheri, Elizabeth Borza, Andrea Borza-Holmes, Mary Borza and Mathew Borza; by his siblings: Nancy Moschetti, Joanne Stevenson, John Borza and his wife, Edith; by Jean's children: Theresa Hill and her husband, Jeff, Christine Tardibone and John Tardibone; by the grandchildren and great grandchildren he adored; and, by his extended family and friends.
His family asks that on Saturday, May 29, 2021, Tony's friends and family all raise a hammer wherever you are in Tony's honor and pay tribute to him with a prayer. Then in lieu of flowers, please mail Jean Tardibone a card with a special memory you have of Tony so she and the family may feel your love and prayers. Cards may be mailed to 161 Ocean Ridge Drive, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951.
Carpenters' Prayer to St. Joseph
Holy Saint Joseph hear our call
Father to no one, and to all
Teach us your gentle care to give
So that in harmony we may live
Trusting the angel's voice you heard
Sheltered the virgin bearing Word
Send us your faith from up above
So that in harmony we may love
From jealous dangers you did flee
Shielding the Holy Family
Give us your wisdom to discern
So that in harmony we may learn
Creating beauty from plain wood
Working with hands for others' good
Help us the Tempter's ways to foil
So that in harmony we may toil
Dying with Jesus by your side
Close to the Virgin Mother Bride
Fill us with peace when death is nigh
So that in harmony we may die.
Living on high with saintly race
From the Redeemer ask this grace
Free us from sins we do despise
So that in harmony we may rise
Amen.