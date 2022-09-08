Anthony L. Moran

1946 - 2022

AUBURN — Anthony L. Moran, 76, passed away Aug. 19, 2022 following a long journey after a stroke and vascular dementia at Auburn Community Hospital, with family by his side.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date and time that will be announced.

In lieu of flowers contributions to CNY Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Diseas (CEAD), Suite A, 550 Harrison St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or Alzheimer's Assoc. Central NY Chapter.

Pettigrass Funeral home is honored to be serving the family.