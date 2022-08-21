Anthony L. Moran

1946 - 2022

AUBURN – Anthony L. Moran, 76, passed away Aug. 19, 2022 following a long journey after a stroke and vascular dementia at Auburn Community Hospital, with family by his side.

He was born in 1946 to Ralph and Mary Moran in Lyons, NY. Tony graduated from Lyons High School and went into the Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War until Dec. 1969.

Tony married his High School sweetheart, Linda Sage, in 1969 and they would have been married 53 years on Aug. 23.

Tony worked at Kodak as a computer programmer and then became an Life Insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Ins. Tony became a Nationwide Ins. agent in 1978 and started his own Oliver & Moran Ins. Agency. Tony and Linda, along with many long and valued co-workers worked at the agency until his retirement in July, 2007. Tony loved what he did and the people met through his business.

During those active years Tony received the Nationwide Service Award in 1983 for his participation as a Board Member of Cayuga County Arts Council, Cayuga County Family Planning, Cayuga County Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and Chairman of Cayuga County Easter Seals Telethon in '80, '81, and '82.

Tony played poker, went on casino trips, and had breakfast at Auburn Family Restaurant with so many good friends. He had season tickets to Syracuse Basketball since the 1990s with son, Anthony, and friends. Tony's first love was his boat. For 25 years, he traveled the entire Erie, Champlain, and Welland canals, Lake Ontario and the Rideau canal with good friends John and Kathy Warren.

Tony is survived by his wife, Linda; and his son E. Anthony (Danielle) of Auburn; siblings Carolyn Perri of Lyons, Eleanor (Melo) of Geneva, Ralph Moran of Waterloo; other in-laws, Jean Sage Milonas, Deborah (Gus) Hoogers of Orangeburg, SC, Adaire Sage of Rochester, Valerie (Steven) White of Rochester; his grandchildren who he loved and enjoyed, Dax, Holden, and Stevie Rose Moran; special godchild Mary (Scott) Watson; and several nieces and nephews.

Tony was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law Eugene Sage, beloved sister-in-law Betty Moran, and brothers-in-law William Sage and Tony Perri, life long friend Joann Brennan.

Friends are invited to join the family this Sunday (today) in the Pettigrass Funeral Home for Tony's calling hours from 2:00-4:00 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date and time that will be announced.

In lieu of flowers contributions to CNY Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Diseas (CEAD), Suite A, 550 Harrison St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or Alzheimer's Assoc. Central NY Chapter.

Pettigrass Funeral home is honored to be serving the family.