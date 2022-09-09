 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony L. Moran

Anthony L. Moran

1946 - 2022

AUBURN — Anthony L. Moran, 76, passed away Aug. 19, 2022 following a long journey after a stroke and vascular dementia at Auburn Community Hospital, with family by his side.

A Mass of Christian burial, for family and friends, celebrating Tony's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. In lieu of flowers contributions to CNY Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease (CEAD), Suite A, 550 Harrison St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or Alzheimer's Association Central NY Chapter.

Pettigrass Funeral home is honored to be serving the family.

