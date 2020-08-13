Anthony Mattie
Aug. 8, 2020
CENTERVILLE, Va. — Anthony Mattie, 36, of Centerville, Va., and formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Va., after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Auburn, the son of Michele Mattie and Mark Carey. Anthony was a Port Byron graduate, Class of 2002 and received his bachelor's degree in marketing from Keuka College in 2006. He was currently employed as vice president of sales for Catapult Solutions Group in Virginia. He was an avid Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Nationals sports fan. Anthony also enjoyed playing several different sports, including golf, softball and was a sharp shooter at darts. He cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.
He is survived by his loving mother, Michele Mattie, of Throop; his father, Mark (Julie) Carey, of Savannah; siblings: Thomas (Grace) DeLap, Adam Carey, all of Auburn, Cassandra Carey, of Savannah; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Mattie, of Throop; paternal grandmother, Linda Carey, of Montezuma; aunt: Melissa (Tom) Carbonaro; uncles: Michael (Reyne) Mattie, Matthew Mattie, Scott (Lisa) Carey, William Carey Jr.; godson, Cole Mattie as well as several cousins and numerous friends.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Mattie, paternal grandfather, William Carey, and aunt, Alicia Mattie.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held this Friday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. inside the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., where all state regulations and mandates will be followed. Anthony's funeral service will be held privately Saturday in the funeral home. A graveside service, will be open to his extended family and friends at 12:15 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anthony's memory to the American Cancer Society.
