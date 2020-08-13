Anthony Mattie

He was born in Auburn, the son of Michele Mattie and Mark Carey. Anthony was a Port Byron graduate, Class of 2002 and received his bachelor's degree in marketing from Keuka College in 2006. He was currently employed as vice president of sales for Catapult Solutions Group in Virginia. He was an avid Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Nationals sports fan. Anthony also enjoyed playing several different sports, including golf, softball and was a sharp shooter at darts. He cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.