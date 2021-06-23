Anthony Tabone

AUBURN — Anthony Tabone, 87, the husband of the late Beverly (Earle) Tabone, of Bluefield Road, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. A life resident of the Auburn area, Anthony was the son of the late Gaetano and Domenica (Battista) Tabone. He graduated from Central High School and was a United States Navy Veteran, having served aboard the USS Baltimore during the Korean War. Anthony retired from General Products/TRW of Union Springs following more than 40 years of faithful employment.

An avid outdoorsman, Anthony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his lawn and garden. He was also a talented craftsman, constructing and installing bird houses and feeders for his viewing pleasure.