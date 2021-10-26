Anthony 'Tony' D. Franceschelli

AUBURN — Anthony "Tony" D. Franceschelli, 92, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born in Geneva, NY, the son of the late Rocco and Rose (Delizio) Franceschelli and resided most of his life in the Auburn area. Tony was a sergeant in the Army having served our country honorably in the Korean War. He retired from the former Alco Products Company after more than 30 years of service. Tony was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, where he was active as an usher for many years. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling but his favorite passion was dancing.

He is survived by his loving children: Karen (Mark) Emley, Anthony (Jill) Franceschelli, Sharon (Dennis) Thomas; six grandchildren: William Franceschelli, Grace Franceschelli, Aliza (Christopher) Querns, Dani Thomas (Mathew Ciferatta), Christopher Emley, Brooke Thomas (Michael Neagle); a great-granddaughter, Willow Grace Querns; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann (Malvaso) Franceschelli, daughter, Heather, sister, Pauline Legrett, and brothers, Santo "Woody" and Enrico "Hank" Franceschelli.

A calling hour will be held this Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., from 10 until 11 a.m. with services to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Operation Enduring Gratitude, c/o Knights of Columbus Council #207, 47 Market St., Auburn, NY 13021, or Auburn Community Hospital or a charity of one's choice.