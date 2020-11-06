Anthony 'Tony' S. Bisogno

May 11, 1949 - Nov. 1, 2020

DOVER, TN — Mr. Anthony "Tony" S. Bisogno, 71, of Dover, TN, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Hopkinsville, KY. He was born May 11, 1949 in Carbondale, PA, son of the late Antonio S. and Stella Safin Bisogno. Tony retired as a foreman from Cayuga County Highway Department. He was a coach for over 20 years with the Youth Programs in Auburn, NY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Bisgono. Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Michalene "Micki" Guyle Bisogno; son, Anthony Bisogno (Mary Beth), of Dover, TN; daughters: Steffany Rose (William), of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren: Karleigh and Anthony "Lil T" Bisogno; sisters: Marilyn Watson (Jerry), of San Diego, CA, Lee Myers (David), of Union Springs, NY, Mary Sawdey (Tom), of Union Springs, NY, and brother-in-law, William Guyle, of Auburn, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He devoted his life to his family.

A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN, online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.