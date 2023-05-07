Antoinette (Masotto) Calhoun

Nov. 28, 1928 - April 21, 2023

HOBE SOUND, FL - Antoinette "Toni" (Masotto) Calhoun, 94, passed away April 21, 2023, in Hobe Sound, FL, with her children at her side. Toni was born in Auburn, November 28, 1928, daughter of the late Paul and Carmella Masotto.

She married Robert Calhoun and soon started a family, and Celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Toni was passionate about travel, owning and operating her own travel agency for much of her adult life. She was an avid golfer, and well known to be a much better putter while playing alongside her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; sons Robert, Timothy and Chris; eight wonderful grandchildren; and sister, Jo Coleman of Auburn.

In addition to her parents, Toni is predeceased by her brother, Joseph Masotto; and sisters Nancy Vivenzio, Connie Catalano and Marie Masotto.

Funeral services in Florida, will be held at the convenience of the family.