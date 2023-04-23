Antoinette Sofia Stevens

VENICE CENTER/AVON – Antoinette Sofia Stevens, 89, of Venice Center/Avon, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, April 16, 2023 at Avon Nursing Home.

She was born in Frankfort, NY, daughter of the late Charles and Ada Minosh.

Antoinette is predeceased by her husband, Raymond, of 66 years of marriage; and daughter, Linda Cox. She is survived by daughters Deborah (Michael) Maywalt, of Auburn, Cheryl Stevens and companion Robert Seaman of Harford, NY and Alison (Heath) Houk of Lima, NY; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; siblings Charles Minosh and Ada Cheryl Yerdon; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by siblings Eva Lee, Ann Adsit, Dominik Minosh and Rosalie VanOrden.

Antionette graduated from business school and became a Secretary.

After marriage to Raymond, they owned and operated two Gulf Gas Stations in Auburn, and Ray's Auto Sales for 57 years where she kept the books and worked hand in hand with Raymond.

They were both longtime members of the Western NY Hudson Car Club, where Antoinette served as Club President for many years.

Antoinette was a devoted wife and loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved crocheting, drag racing and was fascinated with history. Even at the end of her life, she never lost her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life for Antoinette and Raymond Stevens will be held at the Pettigrass Funeral Home on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Antoinette to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.