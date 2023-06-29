April K. Allen

July 5, 1984 - June 24, 2023

AUBURN — April K. Allen, 38, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023. April was born on July 5, 1984.

April was a warrior, she fought through life with the greatest strength. She lived for her daughters, they were her life! Every minute with her girls was a blessing to her. She strived to love her girls and her family through all her struggles.

She enjoyed boat life with her fiance. She loved any summer fun with her nieces, nephews and sisters. She highly enjoyed annoying her mother at the grocery store. Most of all she was finally enjoying life and smiling.

April is survived by her fiance, Jason Baker; her daughters: Alexus and Destiny Baker; mother, Connie A. (VanDyke) Allen; father, Patrick T. Allen, Sr. (Elizabeth); sisters: Carrie Miner, Heather Ray Allen (Jason) and Mandy Allen (Byron); brother, Patrick T. Allen, Jr.; her nieces and nephews: Markus, Collin, Rayden, Kaylee, Donovan, Mea, and Taylor; maternal grandmother, Ann VanDyke; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her aunt, Debbie VanDyke; grandfather, "Pa" Russel "Buster" VanDyke; Papa Doc; grandma and grandpa Allen; and great friend, Stan, Jr.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Sicz Club from 6 to 10 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to April's daughters. Checks may be made out to Alexus or Destiny Baker and mailed to 3829 State Route 38A, Moravia, NY 13118.