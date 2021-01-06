Ardean Frank Miller

AUBURN — Ardean Frank Miller, 73, of Scipio Center, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Frank and Lillian Vedder Miller.

Dean was kind and generous man willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the mallard ducks. Dean will be remembered for the love of his children and being a great father.

He is survived by, sons: Jacob Miller, Matthew Miller; daughters: Judy Miller (Douglas), Susan Jedik (Roosevelt); seven grandchildren: Thomas Coates, Nicholas Coates, Alexis Treacy, Danielle Shively, Joshua Shively, Tacoma Lee, Teyara Lee; two great-grandchildren: Zachary and Daisy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Ardean was predeceased by his brothers: Gordon Miller, Eugene Miller, Franklin Graham, Robert Graham and Douglas Graham, sisters: Barbara Jean Graham and Nancy Graham.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com