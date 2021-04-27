Arlene E. Ward

Feb. 3, 1931 - April 23, 2021

GROTON — Arlene E. Ward, 90, of Groton, passed away on April 23, 2021 in Cortland. Born Feb. 3, 1931 in Dryden, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Bernice (Hutchings) Hulslander.

A lifelong area resident, Arlene was employed for 23 years as a final inspector with Smith-Corona in Groton, and later was a homemaker. She was a charter member and past president of the Moravia VFW Post #7127 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Roger R. Ward; her children: Roger Ward, of AZ, Mary (David) Barnes, of Locke, Michael (Suki) Ward, of KS, Deborah (John) Teel, of PA, and Edward (Joyce) Ward, of Locke; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; brothers: Robert Hulslander, of Freeville, James Hulslander, of Harford; and sister, Freda Lucas, of Groton. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers: Roy "Bud" and James Hulslander; sisters: Beverly Passalugo and Mary McGraw; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Ward.

At Arlene's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Groton.