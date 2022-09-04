Arlene M. (Barnhart) Franklin

May 23, 1935 - Aug. 25, 2022

CICERO - Arlene M. (Barnhart) Franklin, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Cottages at Garden Grove in Cicero NY, after a long illness. She was born on May 23, 1935, to Myles "Mike" and Thelma (Lawrence) Barnhart in Genoa, NY.

After graduating from Genoa High School, she traveled to Los Angeles, CA to live with family, during which time she secured a good job, bought a car, and had the time of her life. In April 1960, she married Russell Franklin, and they raised their three daughters in Locke and Moravia, NY.

Arlene and Russ loved all types of dancing and were members of the Cayuga Cut-Ups in Auburn for many years.

In 1967, Arlene and Russ joined her parents in founding the family business Barnhart and Franklin, an auto shop and farm equipment dealer and repair business. In 1979, the Franklins bought the Western Auto Store in Moravia and moved the business to 102 Main Street in January 1980. They later changed the franchise to True Value Hardware until they sold the business in November 2000.

Arlene was a quick-witted ball of energy that loved travel and was known for being very active in the community. She was a member of the Fillmore Ladies Golf League until 2017 and played in the Susan G. Coleman Cancer Tournament for over 20 years.

Arlene began supporting the Powers Library annual book sales in 1977, was a Library Trustee from 1997-2012, and was instrumental in the restoration and renovation that more than doubled the library. She held the office of Mayor in 1991 and 1992, a position as a Moravia Village Trustee from 1989 to 1995. Other affiliations and volunteer work include the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Red Hat Society, and Philomath. She also volunteered at the visitor center at the Cayuga Correctional Facility for many years.

Arlene was predeceased in death by her husband, Eldon Russell Franklin, and her parents Myles and Thelma Barnhart. She is survived by three daughters, Leilani Wheeler-Franklin (Gary Inman) of Ithaca, Coleen Franklin of Corpus Christi, TX, and Vicky Franklin Day (Christian) of Liverpool, NY; four grandchildren, Holly Franklin Juett (Michael) of Fayetteville, NC, Zachary Piorun and Tyler Piorun of Charlotte, NC, Alexis Day of Liverpool, NY; as well as her great-grandson, Cameron Juett, of Fayetteville, NC.

Calling hours will be held September 25, 2022, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with services to follow at W.E. Wade and Son's Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY. Those who choose may join the family at 3:30 p.m. to continue her Celebration of Life at Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Four Town Ambulance or Powers Library of Moravia.