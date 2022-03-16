Arlene M. Walters

Sept. 27, 1944 - March 14, 2022

MORAVIA — Arlene M. Walters, 77, of Moravia, passed away at home on March 14, 2022.

Arlene was born on Sept. 27, 1944 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Ward and Florence (Payne) Pitcher. She graduated from West High School in Auburn and had been a resident of Moravia for 45 years.

She was retired from Cross Filtration Systems in Moravia, and was an avid bowhunter. She enjoyed cross stitching and growing flowers and vegetables in her gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Walters, of Moravia; her children: Roxanne Schillawski, Mark Cuddeback (Judy), and Jeff Cuddeback (Michelle), all of Niles, Kenneth Walters, of West Groton, and Lisa Zelsnack, of Ithaca; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by several brothers and sisters, and by a son-in-law, Stephen Zelsnack.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the West Niles Fire Station, 3956 Valentine Rd., Moravia. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the New Hope Fire Department, 5947 New Hope Road, Moravia, NY 13118. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home.