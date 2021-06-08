Arlene R. (York) LaFramboise

Nov. 15, 1935 - June 3, 2021

SYRACUSE — Arlene R. York LaFramboise, 85, formally of E. Malloy Road, Syracuse, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She went home to the Lord Jesus and "her babies." Born Nov. 15, 1935 to the late Daniel and Edna Haynes York, Arlene was employed for many years with the Port Byron School District and also worked as a patient care assistant. She had a generous heart and always donated to various charities and families in need. Arlene enjoyed crocheting, bingo, traveling, shopping and playing cards in addition to spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by five daughters: Theresa Behm, of Port Byron, Melinda LaFramboise, of GA, Chelley Jo Jock (Rusty, Sr.), of Rose, Pennie Howard (Marc), of Conquest and Laura K. LaFramboise (Joseph M. Clukey, Sr.), of Camillus; four sons: Joseph R. LaFramboise (Sharon), of Spring Lake, Kenneth LaFramboise (Donna), of Phoenix, Mark LaFramboise (Tammy), of Union Springs, David LaFramboise (Windy Juhl), of Conquest; one sister, Jane O'Rielly, of SC; multiple grand and great-grand children whom she adored; and several nieces and nephews; and her "baby kitty" Jesse.