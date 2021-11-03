Judge Arnold F. Ciaccio

1929-2021

ROCHESTER — Judge Arnold F. Ciaccio passed away on Nov. 1, 2021 just shy of his 92nd birthday, at his home in Rochester surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore E. "Sam" Ciaccio and Caterina "Carrie" (Sisca) Ciaccio and his sister, Marian. He was also predeceased by his dear wife, Victoria "Vicky" (Merlini) Ciaccio. He is survived by his children: Dr. A. James Ciaccio (Lori), Mary A. Ciaccio Griffin (John), Dr. Andrea Ciaccio Bracikowski (Jim), Hon. Christopher Ciaccio (Regina), Elizabeth (Tish) Ciaccio (David Vogt) and Dr. Margaret Ciaccio Brooker (Scott Hedges). He was Nunno to his 19 grandchildren: Marisa Bruder (Jim), Michael Ciaccio (Lindsay McClung), Dr. Leah Andonian (David), Stephen and Christiana Ciaccio, Caroline Griffin Cartwright (Andrew), John Griffin (Evie), Andrew Griffin, Phillip Bracikowski (Laura), Clare Bogdanowicz (Will), Teresa Wheatley (Ian), Margaret, John, Anthony and Mary Rose Ciaccio, David Vogt (Liz Croom), Taylor Alfred (Craig), Kate and Gretchen Brooker; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his dear companion, Nancy Sciarabba; and his sister-in-law, Betty Merlini Rankin (Peter) who was more like a sister to him than a sister-in-law.

Arnold led a long, happy and accomplished life. Born in 1929 to immigrant parents from Italy, he attended Benjamin Franklin HS and the University of Rochester. He excelled academically but also athletically and was a key member of the U of R varsity basketball team. Upon graduation in 1951, he married the love of his life, Vicky Merlini and the two of them headed off to Boston where Arnold was one of the first Italian Americans to attend the Harvard Law School. He was always proud of the education he received there from some of the finest and most renowned legal minds of the 20th century.

In 1954 he and Vicky moved back to Rochester where Arnold practiced law for 27 years specializing in labor law, insurance litigation and assisting Italian immigrants seeking to come to the U.S. During those years, their family grew to six children and Arnold became involved with Democratic politics and one of his favorite pastimes, coaching CYO basketball at St. Salome's in Irondequoit. He held various positions in the town, county and state Democratic party and was the Town Attorney in the Town of Irondequoit.

After 28 years practicing law, Arnold ran for Monroe County Surrogate Court and was elected in 1982. It turned out to be his favorite and most rewarding job. Considered one of the most respected judges in Rochester, he was known for his intellect, knowledge of the law, compassion and even-keeled disposition. He often wrote his own decisions and was particularly known for deciding the landmark case, "In the matter of Janes" a widely cited decision in which he held the executor of an estate liable for leaving estate assets concentrated in Kodak stock. He also had jurisdiction over adoptions, and it was a responsibility he truly enjoyed. His chambers were filled with pictures of some of the hundreds of adoptees and their families. Upon retirement from the bench, he practiced law with his son Chris, who was later elected to the Surrogate Court.

He also found time to lend his attention to a number of volunteer activities including as a member of the Eastman Dental Center Board, the Oak Hill Board of Governors, the Holy Name Society at St. Salome's, the NYS Judicial Ethics Committee and as Past President of the NYS Association of Surrogate Court Judges.

Well known for his sense of humor, he was an excellent golfer and had a wonderful group of friends. But he was never happier than watching his children and grandchildren at their many sports games, taking all the kids water-skiing and swimming and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the family's beautiful home on 4th Lake.

The family would like to thank his wonderful medical team, Dr. Daniel Mendelson and his PA Kathy Viterise and Arnold's patient caregivers over the last four months, who took such great care of him and allowed him to stay at home as he wished.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Victoria and Arnold Ciaccio and Family Scholarship, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women, 1437 Blossom Road, Rochester NY 14610 or the Catholic Family Center's Refugee and Immigration Services Fund, 87 N. Clinton Ave., Rochester, NY 14604.

Friends may call Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Chapel, 2305 Monroe Avenue. A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Ave. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks should be worn by all attendees and those who are unvaccinated should obtain a COVID-19 test before attending. Interment will be private. To share a memory of Arnold or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.