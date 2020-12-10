Arthur H. Foresman, M.D.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, the New York State Medical Society, the Cayuga County Medical Society, and the American Academy of Dermatology. He was a Fellow of the New York State Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery and of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He was appointed to the Emeritus Staff of Auburn Memorial Hospital.

He was a past president of the Cayuga County Medical Society, the Cayuga County Board of Health, and the Cayuga County Board of Mental Health. He had been a director of the Neighborhood House, YMCA, the Cayuga County Arts Council, and the Kiwanis Club.

He was a deacon and elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and a former member of the Board of Trustees of both Auburn Memorial (Community) Hospital and the former Mercy Hospital.

He was a longtime member of the Owasco Country Club. He is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

He had been a Director of the Cayuga County Community College Foundation and the Cayuga County Community Services Board.

He had many interests — sailing, skiing, gardening, bicycling, genealogy, and finally, collecting medical, pharmaceutical, and dental antiques.